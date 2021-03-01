Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Appealing to eligible ones to take vaccine, says VP Naidu as he takes Covid jab
Vice President Naidu took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Appealing to eligible ones to take vaccine, says VP Naidu as he takes Covid jab

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu said, 'I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu as India today launched the second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 with comorbidities.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Tamil Nadu as India today launched the second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 with comorbidities.

Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Domestic flights: India sees highest number of single-day passengers since last May

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

Rising covid cases, soaring ATF prices threaten aviation sector recovery

4 min read . 02:55 PM IST

PM's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people: Guleria

2 min read . 02:49 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gets first dose of covid-19 vaccine on his birthday

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST

Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, VP Naidu wrote on Twitter, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Domestic flights: India sees highest number of single-day passengers since last May

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST

Rising covid cases, soaring ATF prices threaten aviation sector recovery

4 min read . 02:55 PM IST

PM's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people: Guleria

2 min read . 02:49 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gets first dose of covid-19 vaccine on his birthday

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days," he added.

Appealing to eligible ones to take the vaccine, says, he said, "I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took the first dose of Covid vaccine.

PM Modi took the first dose of the vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.