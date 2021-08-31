New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to Indians to treat Khadi as 'National Fabric' and promote its use extensively. He termed the fabric as eco-friendly as it has extremely low carbon footprint.

He said apart from its prominent role in our freedom struggle, Khadi has several positive aspects that make it stand apart and due to its porous texture, the fabric is eminently suitable for “our local climatic conditions".

“At a time when the world is looking for sustainable alternatives in clothing, it should be remembered that Khadi as an eco-friendly and sustainable fabric certainly meets the requirement. It also has zero carbon footprint as it does not require electricity or any kind of fuel for its manufacturing. The water consumption for manufacturing Khadi is extremely low when compared to other fabrics produced by mills," the vice president said.

“Adopting Khadi extensively is the need of the hour. I appeal to the people to treat Khadi as a ‘National Fabric’ and promote its use extensively…I feel educational institutions must explore using Khadi in school uniforms. This will not only give students an opportunity to experience the many benefits of Khadi but will also help them connect with our great freedom fighters and freedom movement," he said.

Naidu recalled the phenomenal turnaround of Khadi in the last 7 years and lauded the government, KVIC and all the stakeholders for accelerating the growth. "I am happy to note that KVIC has succeeded in establishing a pan-India reach and has connected people with sustainable self-employment activities even in the remotest corners of the country," he added.

The Vice President recalled the historical relevance of Khadi and said it was a binding force for the masses during the freedom movement. He mentioned how Mahatma Gandhi started the Khadi movement in 1918 to generate a source of income for the poverty-stricken masses and later turned it into a powerful symbolic tool against foreign rule.

Describing India’s freedom struggle as a saga of bravery, resilience and devout patriotism, the Vice President mentioned how the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi galvanized the masses across the length and breadth of the country in the fight against colonial rule.

