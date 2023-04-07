wami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision finds resonance in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, NEP: VP Dhankhar

wami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision finds resonance in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, NEP: VP Dhankhar1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Dhankar also released a commemorative postage stamp on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, in New Delhi which was organised by the Satya Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications & IT, and Ministry of Culture
New Delhi: Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision and action for combating social evils is relevant in current times as well and find resonance in government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the New Education Policy, said vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×