wami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision finds resonance in Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, NEP: VP Dhankhar

1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:18 PM IST Saurav Anand
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and BJP MP Satya Pal Singh releases a postage stamp during the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. (Photo: PTI)Premium
Dhankar also released a commemorative postage stamp on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, in New Delhi which was organised by the Satya Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications & IT, and Ministry of Culture

New Delhi: Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision and action for combating social evils is relevant in current times as well and find resonance in government initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the New Education Policy, said vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

He also released a commemorative postage stamp on the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, in New Delhi which was organised by the Satya Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications & IT, and Ministry of Culture.

He highlighted Swami Dayanand’s efforts to eradicate social evils like untouchability, empowerment of women through education, which continue to form the foundation of social welfare in independent India.

The Vice President paid tribute to Swami Dayanand’s contributions as a thinker-philosopher of modern India, and as the founder of the Arya Samaj.

Dhankhar recalled that Swami Dayanand Saraswati was the first to call for Swaraj, which was amplified by Lokmanya Tilak and went on to become a jan andolan. Independence, for Swami ji, was not detached from true independence of the mind and spirit, he highlighted.

Dhankhar also underlined Swami Dayanad’s contribution towards ensuring that languages like Sanskrit and Hindi get their deserved recognition.

“There is no language in the world and no grammar which has the depth that Sanskrit is possessed of. It is like the mother of all languages," he noted, calling on citizens to never forget their roots.

