New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for devising innovative ways to promote Indian languages and adapt them to the changing times. Observing that language is not a static concept, he stressed on the need to adopt a dynamic and proactive approach to enrich languages.

He said that a people's movement is needed to preserve the ‘living culture’ of language and expressed his happiness that the cultural and linguistic renaissance was getting more and more support from the people.

Urging people to take pride in speaking their mother tongue, Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in day-to-day life. The vice president was speaking at an event to commemorate 'Telugu Language Day'.

The vice president suggested the use of local languages in administration, promoting reading habit among children, and encouraging the culture of libraries in towns and villages. He also called for more initiatives to translate literary works between different Indian languages. He wanted teaching of the nuances of language to children in a simple manner, through games and activities.

“Observing that language and culture are deeply interlinked, Shri Naidu advised the youth to use language as a means to reconnect with our roots. Language is more than just a medium of communication, it is the unseen thread that connects our past, present and future," the vice president's secretariat said in a statement quoting him.

Naidu observed that giving importance to the mother tongue did not imply the neglect of other languages. He suggested encouraging children to learn as many languages as possible, beginning with a strong foundation in one’s own mother tongue.

Extending his greetings to all sports persons on the occasion of National Sports Day, the vice president urged all stakeholders, including the corporate sector to support the efforts of the government in creating the right ecosystem for sports to thrive at various levels and make India a major sporting power.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics