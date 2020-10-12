Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said.

He has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 September.

The 71-year-old was asymptomatic and in good health. He was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection.

"As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, the statement added.

"He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.





