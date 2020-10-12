Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Written By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Naidu had tested positive for coronavirus on 29 Sept
  • Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, says official

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said.

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, his office said.

He has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 September.

He has been under home-quarantine after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 29 September.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 71-year-old was asymptomatic and in good health. He was under home isolation during his recovery from the infection.

"As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon as per doctor's advice, the statement added.

"He thanked all those who prayed for his well-being," the statement said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh with 66,732 fresh cases, while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The country's COVID-19 caseload stands at 71,20,538. The death toll climbed to 1,09,150 with the virus claiming 816 lives in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.