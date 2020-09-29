NEW DELHI : The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Releasing a statement, the office of the Vice President said that Naidu underwent a Covid-19 test today morning.

As per reports, Naidu is asymptomatic and in good health. Naidu's wife Usha Naidu also underwent a test today, however, she has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," read the official statement.

Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, recently attended the monsoon session of parliament, which was cut short after more than 25 members tested positive for the deadly virus.

Earlier, BJP leader Uma Bharti has also tested positive for coronavirus. She tweeted about her diagnosis in a late night post and urged all those who had come in contact with her to get tested for the virus.

The leader said she got tested because she was down with a mild fever for three days and was positive for the virus in spite of following all Covid-19 norms including social distancing over her recent trip to the Himalayas.

“I am currently quarantined at Vande Mataram Kunj that lies between Haridwar and Rishikesh. I will get another Covid-19 test done after four days and if the situation remains the same, will consult doctors," Uma Bharti tweeted.

India's Covid wrap

Meanwhile, with 70,589 fresh coronavirus cases reported in India, the spike in new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus cases tally has gone beyond the 61 lakh mark, the central government said on Tuesday.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 61,45,292 of which, there are a total of 9,47,576 active cases while , 51,01,398 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 96,318 after 776 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 15.85% while those recovered stand at 82.58%.

With agency inputs

