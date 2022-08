With the Vice Presidential results declared on Saturday, India's new Vice President is none other than the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The NDA candidate on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, according to news agency PTI report. Celebrating the victory, wishes poured in from all quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new Vice President of India , along with host of other leaders, including the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

PM Shri @narendramodi congratulates Shri @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India. pic.twitter.com/3zSdbt8g8A — BJP (@BJP4India) August 6, 2022

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice President, she wrote, “I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."

Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President!



I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election.



Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign. — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) August 6, 2022

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2022

भारत के माननीय उप राष्ट्रपति पद हेतु NDA के उम्‍मीदवार श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को प्रचंड विजय की हार्दिक बधाई।



किसान परिवार से माननीय उप राष्‍ट्रपति तक की आपकी यात्रा लोकतंत्र के प्रति जन-जन के विश्वास को मजबूत करती है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 6, 2022

Congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India.



Thank you to Smt @alva_margaret ji for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2022

Congratulate @jdhankhar1 ji on his election as the Vice President of India.



Confident that his vast knowledge and rich experience would be evident in his presiding over the Rajya Sabha. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2022

Notably, the Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country and is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Jagdeep Dhankhar, a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989 and went on to become the governor of West Bengal in July 2019. Dhankar made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government and tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal, news agency ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)