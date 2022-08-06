Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with host of other leaders, including the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the Vice Presidential results declared on Saturday, India's new Vice President is none other than the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The NDA candidate on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, according to news agency PTI report. Celebrating the victory, wishes poured in from all quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new Vice President of India, along with host of other leaders, including the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the Vice Presidential results declared on Saturday, India's new Vice President is none other than the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. The NDA candidate on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, according to news agency PTI report. Celebrating the victory, wishes poured in from all quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new Vice President of India, along with host of other leaders, including the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
Opposition candidate Margaret Alva congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice President, she wrote, “I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."
Opposition candidate Margaret Alva congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice President, she wrote, “I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."
Notably, the Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country and is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Jagdeep Dhankhar, a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989 and went on to become the governor of West Bengal in July 2019. Dhankar made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government and tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal, news agency ANI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country and is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Jagdeep Dhankhar, a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989 and went on to become the governor of West Bengal in July 2019. Dhankar made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government and tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal, news agency ANI reported.