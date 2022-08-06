BJP chief JP Nadda arrives at the residence of Jagdeep Dhankhar The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda arrives at the residence of NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi, after the latter was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar declared the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. Opposition candidate Margaret Alva received 182 votes.

Interesting facts about India's Vice President: -Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of independent India, elected to the office in 1952. -The only Vice President to be re-elected for a second term was Dr. S Radhakrishnan, who again became the Vice President in the year 1957. -No Vice President, in the history of independent India, has had to face removal proceedings before the expiry of the term of office. -K R Narayanan, Shankar Dayal Sharma, R Venkataraman, V V Giri, Zakir Hussain and Dr S Radhakrishnan, each of whom was a President of India at different points in time, remained Vice Presidents before they were elected as Presidents.

VP polls 2022: Why Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to win? All MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, are entitled to vote in the vice presidential election. The two Houses of Parliament together have a sanctioned strength of 788 MPs, of which there are eight vacancies in the Upper House. With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha as a result Dhankhar has a clear edge over his rival.

Powers and functions of India's Vice President -The Vice President shall discharge the functions of the President during the temporary absence of the President due to illness or any other cause. -The Vice President shall act as the President, in case of any vacancy in the office of the President by reason of his death, resignation, removal through impeachment or otherwise. -The Vice President shall take over the duties of the President until a new President is elected and resumes office. -When the Vice President acts as, or discharges the functions of the President, he or she immediately ceases to perform the normal functions of being the Chairman of the Council of States.

Duties of India's vice president The office of the Vice President is the second highest constitutional post in independent India. The Vice President is the 'ex-officio' Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. The office of the Vice President in India is complementary to that of the President, in that, the Vice President takes over the role of the President in the latter's absence. In other words, the role of the Vice President is to assist the President in being the nominal head of the Republic of India. However, one must remember that the office of the President and the Vice President cannot be combined in one person, as per the Constitution of India.

Vice President's oath ceremony The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

Who is Margaret Alva-Opposition candidate Margaret Alva is a four-time governor and former Union minister.

In August 2009, she became the first female Governor of Uttarakhand. later in 2012, she became the Governor of Rajasthan. Alva has also served as the governor of Goa and Gujarat for a brief period in 2014.

Alva joined politics under the guidance of then Karnataka chief minister Devaraj Urs, a close confidant of Indira Gandhi.

Alva has been known for her proximity to the Gandhi family.

In 1974, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 32. She was re-elected to the upper house of Parliament in 1980, 1986, and 1992.

In 1984, Alva became the minister of state for parliamentary affairs. She held the same portfolio under prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao.

In 1999, Alva was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Uttara Kannada constituency in Karnataka.

Alva helmed the role of coordinator in Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s office for two years.

Alva completed her graduation from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru. She studied law at the Government Law College, Bengaluru.

In 1964, she married Niranjan Thomas Alva and became the daughter-in-law of Violet Alva and Joachim Alva, both former members of Parliament.

India's Vice Presidential poll: Around 93% of MPs cast their votes Around 93% polling was recorded in the vice presidential election on Saturday. Of the total 780 MPs, as many as 725 MPs voted till 5 pm. More than 50 MPs did not cast their vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh cast their ballots early in the day, while opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi voted in the afternoon. View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote during the Vice Presidential election, at Parliament House.

Who is Jadgeep Dhankhar? The BJP-led NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is a former West Bengal Governor. Dhankhar, a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989.

Dhankar was born in an agrarian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

He was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu in 1989.

Dhankhar represented the Kishangarh constituency of Ajmer district in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from 1993-1998.

Jagdeep Dhankhar became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Dhankhar is married to Sudesh Dhankhar and they have a daughter. View Full Image National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar

India's Vice Presidental election 2022: Prominent leaders who voted today Prime Minister Narendra Modi was amongst the first leaders to cast his vote. The other big names who cast their vote today include -Union Ministers Amit Shah -Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - BJP president JP Nadda -Congress leader Rahul Gandhi -Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh -Ashwini Vaishnaw -Anurag Thakur -S Jaishankar -Hema Malini -Sonia Gandhi -Nirmala Sitharaman -Jyotiraditya Scindia

How is India's Vice President elected? The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The voting is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.