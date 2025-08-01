Vice Presidential polls to be held on 9 September, nominations from 7 August: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India said on 1 August that the polls for electing the next Vice President of India will be held on 9 September.
The poll panel said that the election notification will be issued on 7 August, and the last date for filing nominations is 21 August. The nominations will be scrutinised on 22 August, and the last date for withdrawing nominations will be 25 August, as per the schedule.
The announcement comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor.
Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.
As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.
|Issue of Election Commission's notification
|7 August, 2025
|Last date of filing nominations
|21, August, 2025
|Date of Scrutiny of nominations
|22, August, 2025
|Last Date of Withdrawal of nominations
|25, August, 2025
|Date of Poll, if required
|09, September, 2025
|Hours of Polls
|10 AM to 5 PM
|Date of Counting
|09, September, 2025
The Election Commission said the polling, if necessary, will be held on 9 September, and the counting will be held on the same day.
According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election must be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before 19 September 2025.
The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament—elected and nominated—using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.
The electoral college currently has 788 MPs, 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.
The Election Commission will announce the date of polls. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the probable names will likely be considered in the coming days.
