Jagdeep Dhankhar elected the new Vice President of India2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 08:12 PM IST
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar to be the next Vice President of India as he won the Vice-Presidential poll on Saturday. NDA candidate Dhankhar on Saturday won the vice presidential election by bagging more than 500 votes, while opposition candidate Margaret Alva polled less than 200 votes, sources said. Sources said after counting of 725 votes that were polled, as many as 15 were found to be invalid.