Jagdeep Dhankhar elected the new Vice President of India

Voting for the Vice President began in Parliament today. The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional post in the country and is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Jagdeep Dhankhar, a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989 and went on to become the governor of West Bengal in July 2019. Dhankar made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government and tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal, news agency ANI reported.