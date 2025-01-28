Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced on Monday that the "lezim" dance scene will be removed from his upcoming movie Chhaava, which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, following objections from politicians and history enthusiasts.

Utekar made the decision after discussing the matter with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence earlier in the day, as reported by PTI.

Why is the “lezim dance” scene controversial? The film's trailer, released earlier this week, has a sequence in which Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, are seen dancing with the “lezim”, a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Talking to reporters, Utekar said, “The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive. He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing 'lezim', we will delete it. It was not our intention to hurt anyone's sentiments.”

The dance scene sparked outrage with social media backlash and criticism from politicians alleging disrespect to the historical figure.

Utekar said, “We are removing the scene because it is not a significant part of the film. If people feel that the portrayal is inaccurate, we are willing to make this change. Our goal has always been to honour and showcase the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world.”

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena Uday Samant, who had demanded the removal of objectionable scenes, welcomed the film director's decision and said he hoped this would end the matter.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 14.

What is Lezim folk dance? Lezim is a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra, typically performed during festivals and celebrations. It involves dancers moving in a rhythmic pattern while playing a small percussion instrument, also called a “lezim,” which is a metal plate attached to a wooden handle. The dancer strikes the lezim against the ground or against another lezim, creating a distinctive sound that adds to the dance's rhythm.

Does the film should take a nod from historians? On January 25, taking to his X, Samant also praised the effort to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king. Samant also asked the producers and directors of 'Chhaava' to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be "blocked" if any offensive content remains.

“It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated,” Samant said on X.

“Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!” he added.

'Chhaava' is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."