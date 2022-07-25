Actor Vicky Kaushal has registered a case against an unidentified person upon receiving death threats, as per the Mumbai Police. The person, who stalks Kaushal’s wife Katrine Kaif, has posted several threatening messages on social media, as per the case. What the threats said is unknown.

Vicky Kaushal registered the case at the Santacruz Police Station. He said that the person was making threats and publicising them on Instagram. He claimed that the suspect had also been threatening and stalking his wife. Vicky and Katrina haven't made any public remarks regarding the situation yet. The Bollywood couple got married in Rajasthan in December 2021.

A month ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also got a letter threatening their lives. According to the sources, Salim's security team and the police reportedly found the letter. The note was discovered on a seat where Salim typically rests while out on his morning stroll, the police further disclosed. The father-and-son team will suffer the same fate as the assassinated Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on May 29 by gunfire, according to the letter.

In June, actress Swara Bhasker got a letter threatening her life. The actor's Versova home was the recipient of the letter. Swara went to the Versova police station after getting the letter and reported some unnamed people.

Actor Kangana Ranaut claimed in November 2021 that she had received death threats after writing a blog post against farm law protesters.

She took to her Instagram account to inform her followers about the same. Sharing a picture of the FIR copy, Kangana wrote in Hindi, "... I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats."

Likewise, in October 2021, singer and former 'Big Boss' contestant Rahul Vaidya received threat calls from devotees for mentioning the name of 'Shri Mogal Maa' in a song. The song, which along with Rahul, also featured popular TV actor Nia Sharma, didn't go down well with a section of the goddess' devotees and has created quite a stir, especially among the Gujarati audiences.

(With ANI inputs)