Vicky Kaushal gets death threats, registers case against wife Katrina Kaif's stalker. Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 01:04 PM IST
The person, who stalks Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrine Kaif, has posted several threatening messages on social media.
Actor Vicky Kaushal has registered a case against an unidentified person upon receiving death threats, as per the Mumbai Police. The person, who stalks Kaushal’s wife Katrine Kaif, has posted several threatening messages on social media, as per the case. What the threats said is unknown.