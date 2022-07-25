A month ago, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also got a letter threatening their lives. According to the sources, Salim's security team and the police reportedly found the letter. The note was discovered on a seat where Salim typically rests while out on his morning stroll, the police further disclosed. The father-and-son team will suffer the same fate as the assassinated Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was killed on May 29 by gunfire, according to the letter.