Manipur Video Case: Victims file petition in SC against Centre, state govt, says report
Manipur Violence: Two women, who were stripped naked and paraded by a mob of warring tribes in the northeast state, on Monday filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the central and state government, according to a report published by NDTV. 

Tension mounted in violence-hit Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on social media platforms showing two women from the Kuki community being paraded naked by a mod of Meitei men. 

On May 18, the Manipur police registered a case against unidentified armed persons under sections of abduction, gang rape, and murder at Nongpol Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. 

The Supreme Court will hear the Centre's plea to transfer the trail of the Manipur viral video case today. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had to take up several cases pertaining to the ethnic violence in the northeast state on July 28. However, the matter had to be deferred due to CJI's bad health. 

The top court had taken suo moto cognizance of the Manipur violence case on July 20. It asked the state government and the central government to take immediate steps in the matter and apprise it of what action has been taken.

CJI DY Chandrachud condemned the incident and called it the ‘grossest of constitutional abuse’. 

Meanwhile, the central government via an affidavit filed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla noted that the case has been transferred to the CBI and informed the top court that the government maintains“zero-tolerance towards any crimes against women".

He also requested the Supreme Court of India to transfer the trial in the Manipur violence case outside the state. Further, the Centre also requested the top court to order the completion of trial, of the entire case regarding violence in Manipur, including the gang-rape case, in six months.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 10:09 AM IST
