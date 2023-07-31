Manipur Video Case: Victims file petition in SC against Centre, state govt, says report1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear the central government's plea to transfer the trial of the case relating to the Manipur sexual assault case.
Manipur Violence: Two women, who were stripped naked and paraded by a mob of warring tribes in the northeast state, on Monday filed petitions in the Supreme Court against the central and state government, according to a report published by NDTV.
