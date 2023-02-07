Victoria Gowri sworn in as Additional Judge of Madras High Court
- Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as a judge of the Madras High Court
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, who faced opposition from a section of the legal fraternity to her appointment to the higher judiciary on Tuesday took an oath of office as the additional judge of Madras High Court. Following usual practice including reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President, Gowri was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja. Besides Gowri, four others also took oath as additional judges of the High Court
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×