'Victory for employees': BJP's Amit Malviya, Suvendu Adhikari on SC directing WB govt to pay 25% DA to its employees

"I welcome this...Today, the Supreme Court has said that DA is the right of the state government employees... This government is a completely bankrupt government... I am sure pensioners will have to be given their DA and arrears. After that, Mamata Banerjee will become the former Chief Minister, the BJP government will come and will give DA and all facilities equal to the central government and will also give jobs to unemployed youth," Adhikari told ANI.