Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the winning of the vote of confidence in the state assembly as "a victory for the people of the state" while stating that "BJP's conspiracy" to topple the government in the state has failed.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote.

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote.

"In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19," Gehlot said while speaking to media here.

He alleged that BJP failed in its attempt to topple the state government.

"The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed," he said.

Congress MLAs were seen showing victory sign after winning the confidence motion in the State Assembly today.

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled a motion for trust vote in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the debate.

The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the assembly session.Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs.

Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.