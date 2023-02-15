‘Victory of people,' says AAP as Mehrauli's anti-encroachment drive halts
- Delhi LG VK Saxena directed to stall the ongoing demolition drive in South Delhi's Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages, Raj Niwas
With Delhi LG VK Saxena ordering the suspension of the anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, Aam Aadmi has termed the decision as a "victory of the people". However, the LG reiterated that, while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×