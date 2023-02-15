With Delhi LG VK Saxena ordering the suspension of the anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, Aam Aadmi has termed the decision as a "victory of the people". However, the LG reiterated that, while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.

Saxena has directed authorities to stop the anti-encroachment drive in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area, five days after the Delhi Development Authority began the demolition that triggered protests from locals and a political slugfest in the national capital.

BJP national vice president and Delhi unit incharge Baijayant Panda blamed AAP for the anti-encroachment drive. He wrote, "The fraud Aadmi party backstabbed the Aam Aadmi of Mehrauli by wrongly demarcating homes which had been officially registered for half a century. BJP stood with residents and supported them. We thank Hon'ble LG for his support, and assurance that no one would suffer".

Whereas, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj responded by saying, "If BJP & LG saab is backstabbed by AAP, what stops ur LG saab to dismiss all officers of Revenue & DDA who were involved in this demolition? Challenge accepted? What has happened today is the victory of AAP and the people of Delhi. BJP had lately realised that their LG saab is making them unpopular every passing day".

The drive had come a month ahead of a proposed G20 meeting at the park in south Delhi, which according to the Delhi Development Authority, has about 55 monuments under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India, the state archeological department, and the DDA.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has pulled up the district magistrate (south) for alleged "inaction" related to the demolition drive and directed him again to carry out fresh demarcation in the area.

The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, directed the authorities to maintain the status quo till February 16 on various properties in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area here, which have been identified to be demolished as part of the 'anti-encroachment' drive.

The high court further asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to state its stand on a batch of petitions challenging the action and also seeking a bar on the demolition till a fresh "demarcation report" is prepared.