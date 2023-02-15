‘Victory of people,' says AAP as Mehrauli's anti-encroachment drive halts

With Delhi LG VK Saxena ordering the suspension of the anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli, Aam Aadmi has termed the decision as a "victory of the people". However, the LG reiterated that, while no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}