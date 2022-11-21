Video | '10-9-8...': Twitter employees captures layoff moment

Video | '10-9-8...': Twitter employees captures layoff moment2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
- Matt Miller, a Twitter employee who worked in the company for 9 years and 9 months, posted the video on the social media platform
A group of Twitter employees captured the final seconds of their layoff moment from the company.
A group of Twitter employees captured the final seconds of their layoff moment from the company.
Matt Miller, a Twitter employee who worked in the company for 9 years and 9 months, posted the video on the social media platform.
Matt Miller, a Twitter employee who worked in the company for 9 years and 9 months, posted the video on the social media platform.
"It's been a ride," Matt Miller captioned the video, where he's seen seemingly at Twitter headquarters with four other employees.
"It's been a ride," Matt Miller captioned the video, where he's seen seemingly at Twitter headquarters with four other employees.
Miller claimed to have worked at Twitter for nine years. "Everybody here, we're all about to get fired from Twitter. I've been ... nine years and nine months now," the ex-employee said. He then even asked his coworkers how long they worked at the company. While one man said that they worked at Twitter for over nine years, another stated four years and two months. "Nine years and a month," said another former worker.
Miller claimed to have worked at Twitter for nine years. "Everybody here, we're all about to get fired from Twitter. I've been ... nine years and nine months now," the ex-employee said. He then even asked his coworkers how long they worked at the company. While one man said that they worked at Twitter for over nine years, another stated four years and two months. "Nine years and a month," said another former worker.
In a New Year-style countdown, the Twitter employees looked at the phone screen, and they lost access to the company's portals.
In a New Year-style countdown, the Twitter employees looked at the phone screen, and they lost access to the company's portals.
"Happy New Year," Miller said. Another ex-colleague said "Let's try the badges," referring to the security badges that allow them access to the building.
"Happy New Year," Miller said. Another ex-colleague said "Let's try the badges," referring to the security badges that allow them access to the building.
A week after Elon Musk's takeover, on 4 November, Twitter fired around 3,700 people via email as a way to cut costs. Many employees learned they lost their job after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suddenly suspended.
A week after Elon Musk's takeover, on 4 November, Twitter fired around 3,700 people via email as a way to cut costs. Many employees learned they lost their job after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack, were suddenly suspended.
Moreover, Musk has asked the remaining staffer to work harder if they want to become part of the company.
Moreover, Musk has asked the remaining staffer to work harder if they want to become part of the company.
Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore" to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.
Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore" to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.
However, hundreds of employees reportedly chose "no" to Musk's demand.
However, hundreds of employees reportedly chose "no" to Musk's demand.
The hashtag #RIPTwitter gained huge traction on the site after resignations poured in from employees who chose "no" to Musk's demand that they either be "extremely hardcore" or exit the company.
The hashtag #RIPTwitter gained huge traction on the site after resignations poured in from employees who chose "no" to Musk's demand that they either be "extremely hardcore" or exit the company.
The employees signaled they were leaving ahead of Musk's deadline, posting farewell messages, a salute emoji, or other familiar symbols on the company’s internal Slack messaging board last week.
The employees signaled they were leaving ahead of Musk's deadline, posting farewell messages, a salute emoji, or other familiar symbols on the company’s internal Slack messaging board last week.
Over 110 Twitter employees across at least four continents had announced their decision to leave in public Twitter, Reuters reported.
Over 110 Twitter employees across at least four continents had announced their decision to leave in public Twitter, Reuters reported.
Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday, the second time in two weeks as Twitter employees said their goodbyes.
Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday, the second time in two weeks as Twitter employees said their goodbyes.
Notable departures included Tess Rinearson, who was tasked with building a cryptocurrency team at Twitter. Rinearson tweeted the blue heart and salute emojis.
Notable departures included Tess Rinearson, who was tasked with building a cryptocurrency team at Twitter. Rinearson tweeted the blue heart and salute emojis.
In an apparent jab at Musk's call for employees to be "hardcore," the Twitter profile bios of several departing engineers on Thursday described themselves as "softcore engineers" or "ex-hardcore engineers."
In an apparent jab at Musk's call for employees to be "hardcore," the Twitter profile bios of several departing engineers on Thursday described themselves as "softcore engineers" or "ex-hardcore engineers."
As the resignations rolled in, Musk cracked a joke on Twitter.
As the resignations rolled in, Musk cracked a joke on Twitter.
"How do you make a small fortune in social media?" he tweeted. "Start out with a large one."
"How do you make a small fortune in social media?" he tweeted. "Start out with a large one."