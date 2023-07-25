A 23-year-old man slipped into a waterfall and was swept away by the water current while making an Instagram reel in the Udupi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred on Sunday evening amid heavy rains in Udupi and was captured by the friend of the man who was shooting the reel.

In the video, the man can be seen standing on the rocks facing the Arasinagundi waterfalls near Kollur village and acting for the Instagram reel before suddenly slipping and falling into the waterfall. The police have identified the man as Sharath Kumar, from Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district.

The emergency teams and police rushed to the spot and the search for the body of the victim was conducted but the body was not recovered as per the latest reports. The police are continuing the search operation on Tuesday.

Coastal Karnataka on weather alert

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the regions of coastal Karnataka including Udupi as heavy rains are lashing these areas continuously. Citing the heavy rains the state government also decided to keep the schools closed in Udupi, Kodagu, and Dharwad districts on Monday.

The weather department has taken necessary precautions by issuing a warning to the public, advising them to remain indoors during the rainy period in order to prevent any potential accidents.

Furthermore, the state meteorological department has specifically raised a yellow alert for the districts of Belagavi, Yadgir, Dharwad, and Bidar. The forecast for these regions predicts moderate to heavy rainfall.

In the northern part of Karnataka, heavy rains persist, leading to flooding in the area and causing several bridges to become waterlogged. A total of 16 low-height bridges in the region have been submerged since Friday, which has resulted in restricted public movement in those areas.