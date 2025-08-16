VIDEO: 2nd 'hit and run' in Delhi in a month - Thar runs over biker, driver flees; several liquor bottles found in car

A 40-year-old man lost his life in a late-night crash in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar when a Thar rammed into his motorcycle, police said on Saturday.
The victim, Bechu Lal, had stopped his bike behind a truck near a signal while on his way to the hospital when a Mahindra Thar came speeding from behind and struck him – killing him on the spot, reported PTI.
The latest accident marks the second incident of hit-and-run case in Delhi, recorded within a month.
After hitting the victim, the Thar then careened out of control—climbing onto the footpath, smashing into an electric pole, and crashing into a stone bench before finally grinding to a halt a short distance ahead.
Visuals showed two liquor bottles on the mangled car's front seat. The SUV driver fled the scene after the incident and is still at large.
“The driver of the Thar fled the spot immediately. Multiple teams have been formed to track him down,” a senior police officer told PTI.
A case has been registered, and investigators are scanning CCTV footage to assess the vehicle’s speed.
Bechu Lal’s family has been informed, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.
