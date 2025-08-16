VIDEO: 2nd 'hit and run' in Delhi in a month - Thar runs over biker, driver flees; several liquor bottles found in car

Visuals showed two liquor bottles on the mangled car's front seat. The SUV driver fled the scene after the incident and is still at large

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Aug 2025, 05:14 PM IST
VIDEO: 2nd 'hit and run' in Delhi in a month - Thar runs over biker, driver flees; several liquor bottles found in car
VIDEO: 2nd 'hit and run' in Delhi in a month - Thar runs over biker, driver flees; several liquor bottles found in car

A 40-year-old man lost his life in a late-night crash in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar when a Thar rammed into his motorcycle, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Bechu Lal, had stopped his bike behind a truck near a signal while on his way to the hospital when a Mahindra Thar came speeding from behind and struck him – killing him on the spot, reported PTI.

Also Read | Maharashtra hit-and-run case: 1 dead after Audi rams into food delivery agent's

The latest accident marks the second incident of hit-and-run case in Delhi, recorded within a month.

How the accident happened?

After hitting the victim, the Thar then careened out of control—climbing onto the footpath, smashing into an electric pole, and crashing into a stone bench before finally grinding to a halt a short distance ahead.

Visuals showed two liquor bottles on the mangled car's front seat. The SUV driver fled the scene after the incident and is still at large.

“The driver of the Thar fled the spot immediately. Multiple teams have been formed to track him down,” a senior police officer told PTI.

A case has been registered, and investigators are scanning CCTV footage to assess the vehicle’s speed.

Also Read | Maharashtra news: Audi rams into 2 autorickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund, 1 critical

Bechu Lal’s family has been informed, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Previous hit-and-run cases in Delhi

  • Last week, a 40-year-old delivery executive named Rajkumar was killed when his e-scooter was struck from behind by a speeding SUV. The driver fled, and the case is under investigation.
  • Earlier this month, a pedestrian was killed and another injured near Chanakyapuri’s Gyarah Murti after being run over by a Thar, from which police later recovered liquor bottles and narcotics, including LSD and cocaine, reported news wire PTI.

Also Read | Delhi shocker: Woman ‘gangraped, thrashed’ at party, ‘drink was spiked’
  • In June, a speeding tempo struck a motorcycle carrying four factory workers. Three men—Bijay (38), Ramakhant (30), and Nandu Kumar (23)—were killed, while a fourth was critically injured. The suspect fled the scene.

 

.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.

Business NewsNewsIndiaVIDEO: 2nd 'hit and run' in Delhi in a month - Thar runs over biker, driver flees; several liquor bottles found in car
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.