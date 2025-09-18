Video: 6 houses buried, 7 people missing as cloudburst strikes Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Six houses were buried and seven people are missing as a cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday.

“A cloudburst caused damage in the Nandanagar Ghat area of ​​Chamoli district on Wednesday night,” Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told the publication.

“Relief and rescue operations are underway,” he added.

Heavy showers ravaged the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, already bruised by a string of deadly natural calamities over the past couple of months, on Tuesday.

The cloudbursts and heavy rains left 15 people dead, 16 missing, and more than 900 stranded in Uttarakhand, while in Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family were killed as rains triggered massive landslides and flash floods.

SDRF and NDRF teams along with a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot, the state disaster management centre said.

A flood in Mokh river has also destroyed six houses in Dhurma village in Nandanagar area.

Land subsidence hit parts of Nandanagar in August with cracks appearing on the walls of houses. People living in them had to be shifted to safe locations.