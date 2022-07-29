A video of Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pausing his speech for a couple of minutes during azaan has surfaced online and is now going viral. As seen in the clip, the Shiv Sena leader was speaking when the azaan started and then he took a pause for two minutes as the azaan went on. After the azaan, Thackeray resumed his speech again.

Now this is original @ShivSena the speach stop during aazan by @AUThackeray ji@Iamrahulkanal bhai@yuvasenabandraw

From bottom of my❤ mashallah

Jai Maharashtra 🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/UP5ebiavCY — Amin Shaikh (@AminSha72356155) July 29, 2022

The incident took place during his visit to Dilip Lande's constituency Chandivali as part of the “Nishtha Yatra", where he was speaking to his party workers. “Nishtha Yatra" is a campaign started by Shiv Sena traveling to various parts of Maharashtra to interact with the workers.

In the first phase of the yatra which starts on Thursday Aaditya will be visiting parts of the Thane, Nashik, and Aurangabad districts. He will be meeting the party cadre and will address the rallies at a few places.

During the loudspeaker controversy, which was started by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackrey, the Thackeray opposed it and had said "Loudspeakers should be used to create awareness among people about reasons behind rising prices of essential commodities".

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost its power following the rebellion of Eknath Shinde. Since then, Shiv Sena is organizing campaigns on how Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed by his mates and lost the confidence of the government.

Thackeray who is an MLA of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mumbai had served as a Cabinet Minister of Higher Education, and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra.

Aaditya, who currently leads the Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, has been holding rallies in Mumbai to keep the party cadre together.