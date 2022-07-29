Video: Aaditya Thackeray pauses his speech during azaan

A video of Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray pausing his speech for a couple of minutes during azaan has surfaced online and is now going viral. As seen in the clip, the Shiv Sena leader was speaking when the azaan started and then he took a pause for two minutes as the azaan went on. After the azaan, Thackeray resumed his speech again.

