Allu Arjun News Today: Telegu icon star and Pushpa 2: The Rise actor Allu Arjun has appeared at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad to face police investigation in the stampede case. However, before the actor left his Jubilee Hills residence, his eight year old daughter Allu Arha was seen bidding him goodbye.

Did you know Allu Arha made her debut in the film Shaakuntalam in the role of Prince Bharata.

On 6 March 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in Hyderabad. They have two children—a son, Ayaan and a daughter, Arha. Allu Arjun is the nephew of actor and Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief minister Pawan Kalyan's eldest brother, actor Chiranjeevi.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued a notice to appear before the police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during the screening of Pushpa 2 on 4 December. The actor reached the police station around 11 am, as was asked in the summon notice.

Allu Arjun had previously stated that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came a day after Police Commissioner CV Anand released a video detailing the sequence of events at the theatre. The stampede, which took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulted in the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Allu Arjun who was named as accused no 11 was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.