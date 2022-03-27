Video: Any guess who's showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week? AAP's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha today showed another side of him -- he is not only a good politician but also a fashion icon as well. This was revealed when the AAP leader became the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdev at the Lakme Fashion Show. The video of him walking the ramp has since gone viral on social media.
Walking the ramp with actor Aparshakti Khurana, Chadha looked dapper in a black leather jacket and pants over a burgundy high-neck. Chadha was reportedly making the ramp for the first time. Some users also tweeted the video clip of the AAP leader walking the ramp, which immediately went viral.
A senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha has been officially elected to the Rajya Sabha as an MP on March 25. He was also the party incharge for the Assembly elections in Punjab, in which his party made a clean sweep after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. During his farewell speech in Delhi Assembly on March 24, Chadha said he worked really hard in his constituency, Rajendra Nagar.
"Be it during the pandemic or getting water pipelines installed, all the residents of our constituency are thankful to Kejriwal," he said, adding that it is Kejriwal’s model under which a person's patriotism and dedication is honoured. "We are students of Kejriwal school of politics. He has chosen a different stream for me. I will miss this house. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Inquilab Zindabad," he said.
