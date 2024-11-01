AP Dhillon’s home targeted: CCTV footage reveals chilling shooting incident in Canada | Watch

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a shooting linked to AP Dhillon's association with Salman Khan, raising alarms in the music industry. Canadian police arrested Abhijeet Kingra, while a warrant is out for Vikram Sharma, highlighting ongoing violence in the Punjabi music scene.

Written By Sayantani
Updated1 Nov 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon. File Photo.
Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon. File Photo.(PTI)

CCTV footage has emerged, allegedly showing gunfire erupting outside the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The video captures the chaos of the September 2 incident, which also involved two vehicles being set ablaze.

AP Dhillon was unharmed during this alarming event.

According to reports, a black truck and a smaller vehicle in the driveway were burned. Indo-Canadian rapper Shinda Kahlon, a close associate of AP Dhillon and the only person in the house at the time of the attack, was unharmed.

Also Read | Karni Sena announces ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 for any cop who kills Lawrence Bishnoi’

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting, alleging that it was a response to Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video.

This gang is already under investigation for involvement in high-profile cases, including the murders of Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique, and they have issued threats against Khan as well.

Arrests Made Following Incident

In connection with the shooting, Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra from Ontario. He faces serious charges, including the discharge of a firearm with intent and arson, and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court today. Authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who remains at large. While police do not have a photograph of Sharma, they describe him as a South Asian male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and believe he may be in India.

AP Dhillon: A Targeted Star

AP Dhillon has quickly risen to prominence in the Punjabi music scene with hits like "Brown Munde," "Excuses," "Summer High," "With You," "Dil Nu," and "Insane." His growing fame has unfortunately made him a target in this ongoing feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Violence in the Music Industry

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s claims extend beyond this incident, as they have also purported involvement in a shooting at a jeweller's residence in Canada. Gangster Rohit Godara, who claims affiliation with Bishnoi, has publicly threatened Dhillon on social media, raising concerns about the safety of artists in the industry. The emergence of this CCTV footage highlights the escalating violence and its potential impact on the music community.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAP Dhillon’s home targeted: CCTV footage reveals chilling shooting incident in Canada | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.000.00
      Chennai
      81,191.000.00
      Delhi
      81,343.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.