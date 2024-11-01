The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for a shooting linked to AP Dhillon's association with Salman Khan, raising alarms in the music industry. Canadian police arrested Abhijeet Kingra, while a warrant is out for Vikram Sharma, highlighting ongoing violence in the Punjabi music scene.

CCTV footage has emerged, allegedly showing gunfire erupting outside the home of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The video captures the chaos of the September 2 incident, which also involved two vehicles being set ablaze.

AP Dhillon was unharmed during this alarming event.

According to reports, a black truck and a smaller vehicle in the driveway were burned. Indo-Canadian rapper Shinda Kahlon, a close associate of AP Dhillon and the only person in the house at the time of the attack, was unharmed.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the shooting, alleging that it was a response to Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a music video.

This gang is already under investigation for involvement in high-profile cases, including the murders of Sidhu Moose Wala and Baba Siddique, and they have issued threats against Khan as well.

Arrests Made Following Incident In connection with the shooting, Canadian police have arrested 25-year-old Abhijeet Kingra from Ontario. He faces serious charges, including the discharge of a firearm with intent and arson, and is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court today. Authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who remains at large. While police do not have a photograph of Sharma, they describe him as a South Asian male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, and believe he may be in India.

AP Dhillon: A Targeted Star AP Dhillon has quickly risen to prominence in the Punjabi music scene with hits like "Brown Munde," "Excuses," "Summer High," "With You," "Dil Nu," and "Insane." His growing fame has unfortunately made him a target in this ongoing feud with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Violence in the Music Industry The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's claims extend beyond this incident, as they have also purported involvement in a shooting at a jeweller's residence in Canada. Gangster Rohit Godara, who claims affiliation with Bishnoi, has publicly threatened Dhillon on social media, raising concerns about the safety of artists in the industry. The emergence of this CCTV footage highlights the escalating violence and its potential impact on the music community.