VIDEO: Army Colonel assaulted over LoC fencing project by government official. What happened next?

An Army Commanding Officer (CO), Colonel Ankush Chaudhary, was allegedly assaulted by an Assistant Defence Estate Officer (ADEO) Triyam Singh when the latter refused to sign crucial board proceedings for a Line of Control (LoC) fencing project.

The video of the incident, which reportedly took place on 12 June at around 11.45 am, has sparked a heated debate on social media, with people showing their anger towards ADEO Triyam Singh. Following the assault, there was subsequent retaliation by Sikh soldiers.

According to the details, Colonel Ankush Chaudhary, the commanding officer of the engineer regiment, was tasked with overseeing the construction of fencing along the LoC. It was a project that was aimed to prevent infiltration following a recent attack in Pahalgam.

Colonel Ankush Chaudhary personally visited the ADEO's office when ADEO Triyam Singh reportedly refused to sign the necessary board proceedings for the project.

However, when the two met, the ADEO not only refused to cooperate but also misbehaved and reportedly assaulted colonel Chaudhary.

The video of the incident was shared on the social media by army veteran Sushil Singh Sheoran. He wrote on X, “The Defence Estate Office (DEO) within the Ministry of Defence is known for its corruption and often tries to stall projects in exchange for bribes.”

The incident initiated strong reactions among social media users, especially within the military veteran community.

Here are a few reactions: KJS Dhillon took to X and wrote, “For the soldiers, CO (commanding officer) is next only to the God. Touching a CO has consequences. A CO has responsibility to protect his jawans and he will lay down his life doing so and vice versa for the jawans.”

Another army veteran Devendra Pratap Pandey echoed this sentiment, adding, “Touching a CO has consequences. If his soldiers are around it is playing with fire. With the soldiers of the CO. Proud of them.”

Pramod Kumar Singh commented, “ADEO is plain lucky that soldiers were not around”

Referring to the Patiala colonel assault case of March when colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were assaulted by personnel from the Punjab Police, Man Aman Singh Chhina wrote, "Excellent response by the COs troops. Patiala cops and the then SSP are lucky they got away scot-free."