Video captures turbulence, panic inside Spicejet flight. Watch

Video captures turbulence, panic inside Spicejet flight. Watch

SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday encountered severe turbulence during descent
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Describing the experience, passengers said cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers.

In the Spicejet accident, out of the 11 passengers who were injured, eight have been discharged so far. SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. They were rushed to the hospital as soon as the flight landed in Durgapur. The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a probe has begun.

Describing the plight, passengers in the Spicejet flight said cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers. One of them even shared a video of the incident saying ‘I can feel what's going on in the minds of passengers when oxygen masks are coming down.’

Speaking to ANI, an injured passenger Akbar Ansari said that the mid-air turbulence was a result of extremely bad weather.

"The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. A Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence," Ansari said.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet Spokesperson, in a statement, said, "The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belts fastened," the spokesperson said.

SpiceJet further said that due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to a few passengers, but "timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival."

However, SpiceJet had expressed its regret in its previous statement saying, "SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur."

