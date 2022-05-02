Video captures turbulence, panic inside Spicejet flight. Watch

In the Spicejet accident, out of the 11 passengers who were injured, eight have been discharged so far. SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. They were rushed to the hospital as soon as the flight landed in Durgapur. The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a probe has begun.

