The sudden demise of celebrated Malayali singer Edava Basheer on stage at a music event sent the audience and music lovers across the nation in a state of shock. On Saturday, the singer was performing at an event in Alappuzha when he suddenly collapsed. Even though he was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, he was pronounced as brought dead.

Basheer was singing the Hindi song 'Mano ho tum' at the 50th anniversary of a popular music troupe, Bhima's Blue Diamond Orchestra when the tragic incident occurred.

Watch video here:

Political leaders and the entire film industry condoled the death of the 78-year-old singer.

"The demise of Basheer, who played an important role in popularising 'ganamela', is a huge loss to the music world," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in his condolence message.

Playback singer K S Chitra took to Twitter and expressed condolences on his death. In Malayalam, she tweeted, "Tributes to singer Edawa Basheer."

Basheer had sung many movie songs but was known for his stage performances at various temples across the state. His funeral was held at Kadappakada Juma Masjid on Sunday.