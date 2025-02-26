VIDEO | Clash breaks out over installation of flags, loudspeaker for Maha Shivratri in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

A clash over sound systems in Hazaribagh led to stone pelting, prompting the deployment of security forces. Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay reported the situation is under control. Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticized the violence

Updated26 Feb 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Several injured amid clash over installation of flags, loudspeaker for Maha Shivratri in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag (Screen grab from video)

Jharkhand news: On Wednesday, a violent clash broke out in Hazaribagh's Dumraon village, within the Ichak police station limits, as two groups disagreed over the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker during Maha Shivratri celebrations. The dispute, which began as a minor altercation, quickly escalated into a full-blown confrontation, with both sides engaging in stone-pelting and brick-throwing. The chaos resulted in several injuries and significant property damage, as multiple two-wheelers were set ablaze.

The incident occurred when one group objected to the installation of flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school by members of another group during Maha Shivratri. This disagreement sparked a heated exchange, which soon turned violent. The situation became increasingly volatile, prompting senior police officials to intervene swiftly.

A substantial security force was deployed to quell the violence and restore order.

Deputy Commissioner of Hazaribagh Nancy Sahay, reported that adequate forces have been deployed, and senior officers are on the scene. Fortunately, the situation is now under control and peaceful.

"Scuffle and stone pelting took place this morning over using sound system in Ichak area of Hazaribagh district. Adequate forces have been deployed, and senior officers are camping at the site. As of now, the situation is under control and peaceful," Sahay said.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, has condemned the recent incident of violence in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, calling it "painful" and urging the government to take strict action against those responsible.

"This is condemnable and painful. Government should be strict with such people," said Seth.

Seth pointed out that violence has become a recurring pattern in Jharkhand, citing instances of clashes during festivals like Saraswati Puja, Ramnavami, Holi, and Shiv Barat. He questioned who was behind these disturbances, suggesting that Bangladeshi infiltrators were to blame for disrupting the state's demography and law and order.

"Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Barat. Today is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?...Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order," said Seth.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 05:31 PM IST
