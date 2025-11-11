Video: Day after blast near Red Fort, authorities seize massive cache of explosives from Faridabad's Sector 56

A massive cache of explosives was seized from a rented house in Faridabad's Sector 56 on Tuesday. This comes just a day after at least 13 people were killed in the deadly blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Video clips released by news agencies showed the explosives seized by officials kept aside, in blue packaging. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, reported PTI.

Delhi blast At least 13 people were killed on Monday, 10 November, evening in a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi.

The blast occurred between 6:50 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday evening, 10 November, sending the national capital and other states into high alert.

Preliminary assessment by security agencies revealed that the blast could have been caused due to panic and desperation after raids carried out by the security agencies across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama to nab suspects believed to be part of a terror module, as mentioned in a report by PTI. The suspects did not follow the usual pattern of a suicide car bombing – neither rammed the car into a target nor collided intentionally, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in the wake of the blast. The Home Minister had earlier said that “all possibilities are being explored and a thorough investigation will be conducted, taking all options into account”.

During the meeting, sources said that officials are learnt to have discussed the explosive recovery from a house in Faridabad on Monday as it seems interlinked, reported ANI.

Explosives recovered from Faridabad On Monday, hours before the blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Police identified and arrested Dr Muzammil Shakil as the tenant of the Dhauj residence where the explosives and weapons were discovered. Shakil is an MBBS graduate.

During a press conference, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said Shakil, whose name appeared with varying spellings across reports, was teaching at Al Falah University in Dhauj, reported ANI.