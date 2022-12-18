Video: Delhi man looses control of car, rams into 3 children on footpath

A CCTV camera footage has emerged which shows a man lost control of his car and rammed into three children who were standing on the footpath near a school in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday.
The incident that took place around 9 am was captured in the CCTV camera that was installed across the street.
“Gajender, 30, a resident of Pratap Nagar, lost control over his vehicle near the Lilawati school, and rammed into the three children who were standing on the footpath," news agency PTI quoted deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.
The video shows that the driver lost control of the car following which the speeding vehicle rammed into the three kids on the sidewalk before coming to a halt at a farther distance.
(Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals)
According to news agency ANI, the children have been taken to a hospital. Their condition is critical but stable. Two children, aged 10 and four years are out of danger, while a six-year-old kid is under observation, the DCP said.
Meanwhile, a at least 7 vehicles collided with each other near Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar earlier today due to dense fog, news agency ANI reported. The news agency said that the injured people have been admitted to a hospital.
Haryana Police has said, "10-15 vehicles may have collided but we can 7-8 here. I appeal to people to drive slowly as it's foggy these days"
As the vehicles collided with each other, they blocked the roads, causing traffic to pile up on both sides of the highway, inconveniencing road users. However, police and traffic personnel were spotted clearing the traffic and streamlining vehicular movement.
The police teams rescued the people trapped in the vehicles and also lifted the damaged vehicles with the help of cranes. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.
