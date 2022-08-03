Video: Delhi Traffic Police's innovative warning to speeding bikers leaves netizens thrilled2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday put up a Twitter post that warns bikers against speeding on Delhi roads
The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday put up a Twitter post that warns bikers against speeding on Delhi roads. The Twitter post accompanied by a reel video is captioned, “Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI". The innovative and interactive way of warning bikers has gone viral since it was posted.
“Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI! #SpeedKills #RoadSafety"
See the video here
The video is taken from a mounted camera of a biker, which shows a fellow biker wearing a helmet speeding through the roads. The biker is seen meandering and overtaking other cars, posing a threat not just to himself but other vehicles.
The motorbike being filmed shows the bike suddenly strike a block and then the biker topples over. The biker gets thrown over from his bike, this part filmed in slow motion, several metres. The bike gets dragged further owing to the impact of the speed.
The Delhi Traffic Police is known to put up several innovative warning videos to alert people and urging them to maintain traffic rules.
Twitter users have commended the way Delhi Traffic Police has warned speedsters. “Appreciate your fresh mode of campaign. It is upto the people to have some senses. However, Pls ensure traffic signals, timers are working and roads are clear of the unauthorised parking and encroachments," one user has commented.
The video ends on a note that impersonates a funeral wherein a picture frame that is supposed to have the biker who got into the accident's picture, is turned into an infographic which says "Bike stunts karta tha (Used to perform bike stunts).
The video shows the biker's accident causing a disruption in other people's cruising which had the potential to lead to other accidents. Delhi has been witness to several road accidents owing to speeding bikers in the recent years.
On 5 June, the Delhi government data showed that the capital city witnessed 2,300 accidents in which over 500 people lost lives in the first five months of 2022, according to official data. Out of these, 495 were fatal accidents, 1,762 simple accidents and 43 non-injury accidents.
The person in the video could not be verified by Mint.
