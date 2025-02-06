VIDEO: IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri

An IAF Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, during a training sortie on February 6. Both pilots ejected safely and were recovered. Initial reports indicate no ground casualties.

Livemint
Published6 Feb 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Advertisement
IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri earlier today. (Screen grab from video)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) twin-seater Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, February 6, during a routine training sortie. According to news reports, both pilots ejected safely.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Further details awaited.

See the IAF Mirage 2000 Plane Crash Video Here

Advertisement

Both pilots ejected safely before the crash and have been recovered. Initial reports suggest there were no casualties on the ground. The IAF has confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the precise reasons for the accident.

Also Read | Maharashtra: IAF C-295 inaugurally lands at Navi Mumbai airport | Watch

What is Fighter Aircraft Mirage 2000?

The Dassault Mirage 2000 is a French multirole, single-engine, fourth-generation jet fighter manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

It's a supersonic combat aircraft with a delta-wing design, sharing its general layout with the older Mirage III but incorporating advanced avionics.

Advertisement

The Mirage 2000 is known for its agility and manoeuvrability thanks to its low-set, thin wing with a 58° leading-edge sweep.

Powered by a SNECMA M53-P2 afterburning turbofan engine, it can reach a maximum speed of Mach 2.2 (2,336 km/h).

Also Read | IAF Airshow in Chennai: 4 spectators die, 96 hospitalised at Air Force Day event

Past IAF's Mirage 2000 Crashes in India

Here are some notable incidents involving Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in India over the past 10 years:

February 1, 2019: A Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from HAL Airport in Bengaluru, resulting in the deaths of both test pilots, Squadron Leader Samir Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi. The aircraft was undergoing an acceptance test flight after an upgrade program by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Footage suggested a possible mechanical issue and failure of the arrester barrier may have contributed to the accident. The jet's black box was sent to France for analysis.

Advertisement
Also Read | IAF chopper makes emergency landing in water-logged area in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

January 28, 2023: A Mirage 2000 was involved in an accident along with a Sukhoi-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine operational flying training mission. While initial reports suggested a possible mid-air collision, this was not confirmed5. One pilot was killed, while two others were safely rescued3.

Also Read | IAF Officer accuses senior of rape, claims IC probe closed to ’hide’ mistakes

March 12, 2018: A Mirage-2000 crashed near Bhind shortly after taking off from Gwalior, but both pilots managed to eject safely.

February 24, 2012: A Mirage-2000, flown by an Air Marshal, crashed near Bhind five minutes after taking off from Gwalior. The pilot ejected safely.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaVIDEO: IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 03:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget