Video: IIT Hyderabad tests AI-based software to operate driverless buses within its campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad’s Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) has created artificial intelligence-based software to operate driverless buses within its campus. The system is being used to transport students and faculty members between various locations inside the institute.

Operational scope and current usage According to TiHAN officials, the autonomous vehicle currently operates only within campus limits and not on public roads. Since its deployment, the bus has transported more than 10,000 passengers. Around 90 per cent of users have provided positive feedback, the team said. The technology relies on an array of sensors and can be adapted to different types of vehicles, ranging from electric to internal combustion engine models.

The service has drawn interest from other educational institutions and the Telangana state government, which are exploring potential applications. Developers noted that the technology may be suitable for deployment at airports, large educational campuses, or industrial sites, where traffic conditions are relatively predictable.

Data collection for Indian road conditions In an effort to adapt the system for Indian road conditions, TiHAN has undertaken extensive data collection. This includes trials with a specially equipped sport utility vehicle (SUV) travelling from Hyderabad to Jammu. The project, called ‘Safari’, covered approximately 4,000 kilometres in one direction, with the return trip bringing the total to about 8,000 kilometres. During the journey, the team passed through nearly 35 cities, gathering information on different road types, traffic patterns, and environmental conditions.

The collected data is being used to train and fine-tune the autonomous navigation algorithms, with the aim of improving performance in diverse weather and traffic situations. TiHAN engineers stated that the system has been tested successfully in controlled environments, but further evaluation in uncontrolled, real-world conditions is necessary before any broader commercial roll-out can be considered.

