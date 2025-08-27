VIDEO: Indian Army's daredevil rescue saves 25 people before building collapses in Punjab

A total of 22 CRPF personnel, 3 civilians had a close call on Wednesday morning, who were rescued by an Army helicopter. They had been stranded in a building near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab since Tuesday.
What could have turned into a major tragedy – with an entire building and the 25 people sheltered inside it swept away – was narrowly averted when Indian Army helicopters rushed to the spot, and airlifted the stranded people to safety.
Just hours after the evacuation, the building gave away and crashed down. All that remained was a dilapidated structure of the house, with torrents of floodwater raging past it.
Meanwhile, over 5,000 people were evacuated from the banks of various flooded rivers and inundated low-lying areas in the Jammu region after relentless rains wreaked havoc in the reion, triggering flash floods.