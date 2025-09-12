VIDEO: Jagdeep Dhankhar attends Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony in first public appearance since resignation as VP

Former Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar made his first public appearance since resigning from office, attending the oath-taking ceremony of C P Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice-President of India, on Friday, 12 September.

The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am, saw President Droupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to C P Radhakrishnan, who officially assumed the role of Vice President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who attended the programme.

Former Vice Presidents Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation as Vice President of India on July 21, marking an unexpected development in the nation’s political landscape.

Fifty days after his surprise resignation, Dhankhar wrote a letter to Radhakrishnan, in which he said, "Heartfelt felicitations on your election as the Vice-President of Bharat, the world's largest democracy and home to one-sixth of humanity."

He added, "Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation."

This was Dhankhar's first public statement since demitting office on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Radhakrishnan succeeds Dhankhar after surprise resignation The vice-presidential election was necessitated by the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

In the election held earlier this week, 67-year-old Radhakrishnan, a former Governor of Maharashtra, defeated the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Following his victory, Radhakrishnan stepped down from his role as Maharashtra Governor on Thursday.

Interim Maharashtra Governor appointed In light of the transition, President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to temporarily oversee the responsibilities of the Maharashtra Governor in addition to his current duties, an official statement from the President’s office confirmed.