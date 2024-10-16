Video: Amid India-Canada row, Khalistani leader Pannun claims SFJ shared ’spy network details with PM Trudeau’s office’

Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said on Wednesday that his banned outfit Sikh For Justice, shared details of India's "spy network" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

Also Read | India not cooperating with Canada on Nijjar investigations, says US

"Sikh For Justice had been communicating with the Prime Minister's office for the last 2-3 years, detailing all the spy network that Indian High Commissioner...," Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in an interview with Canadian media.

A short clip of Pannun's interview went viral on Wednesday.

Gurpatwant Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. He had earlier threatened a terror attack on Air India flights.

His recent interview with Canadian TV came amid the ongoing India-Canda diplomatic tensions. He lauded Justin Trudeau's latest public statement on the alleged link between Indian government "agents" and the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Pannun said Trudeau's comments "showed Canada's unwavering commitment to justice, rule of law, and national security."

What did Justin Trudeau say? In a statement on Tuesday, Justin Trudeau said, "Canada is a country rooted in the rule of law, and the protection of our citizens is paramount. That is why, when our law enforcement and intelligence services began pursuing credible allegations that agents of the Government of India were directly involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil – we responded."

Justin Trudeau said Canada shared its concerns with the Indian government and asked them to work "to shed light on this important issue". He said, “While attempts have been made by the RCMP and national security officials to work with the Government of India and Indian law enforcement counterparts on this matter, they have been repeatedly refused.”

Why did India-Canada tensions tailspin? India and Canada have been dealing with an unprecedented diplomatic crisis afterJustin Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Nijjar in Canada. India has rejected Canada's allegations, terming it "absurd" and "politically motivated."

In a statement on Monday, India "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

Later in the day, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in connection with a probe of the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in 2023.