Fresh vegetables from the market. Fresh or not? That remains the question. A video that has become viral on social media shows how a man dipped a bunch of some leafy vegetable in a bucket of chemical solution that brought the dried leaf back to life. like it was FRESH!

While the illusion of fresh vegetables in the market is no news to us, this video opens up a whole new level of scary for buyers seeking non-polluted vegetables. Buying vegetable that look too fresh and natural to be true has been a bygone practice for market goers.

However, this video has unlocked a whole new level of scary, wherein, just dipping a bunch of leafy vegetable in chemical solution brings it back to life, kind of like Felix Felicis.

The video was shared by Twitter user Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg). He mentioned that the original source was a LinkedIn post by Devarajan Rajagopalan. He captioned it, "A two-minute real-life horror story."

See the video here

A two minute real life horror story. 😱 pic.twitter.com/gngzaTT56q — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 17, 2023

In the video, we see a man dipping a bunch of stale-looking leaves in a liquid solution. He then removes them from the supposed chemical solution and keeps them aside to dry. After a few seconds, the camera zooms in to show the leaves 'opening' up and thus looking as if freshly plucked.

Netizens had horrified reaction to the video.

“Shockingly disturbing. Moreover it is scary. Don't know what we all are eating. Better but veggies from known sources." wrote one Twitter user.

Shockingly disturbing. Moreover it is scary. Don't know what we all are eating. Better but veggies from known sources. — Rohit M Gaikwad (@RohitMGaikwad) March 18, 2023

“What Chemical is that? No wonder our immunity is diminishing gradually..." wrote another.

“Nothing wrong in this ! Basically it’s a silicon based compounded used as additives for increasing efficacy of pesticide. It’s harmless &can be used for spraying with zero day PHI. It’s approved to use in organic as well. But the usage is not for making produce look fresh though" defended one Twitter user.

Meanwhile o=another Twitter user warned, 'We living in dangerous times 😅🙏"

“Dangerous. No doubt why cancer & other diseases are on the rise amongst the younger generation." wrote another. “Sometimes it's blessing to stay in a tire 3 city or near to Village area. As most of such scams happened in metro or big cities." reminised a Twitter user.