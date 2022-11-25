Video: More than 100 shops charred in massive fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Sushil Singh, Special Commissioner shared the video and images of the blazing flames on Twitter. He wrote, “Major #fire broke out in the shops of #Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk area in Old #Delhi. Around 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing is underway. Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire has not been brought under control so far."