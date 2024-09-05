VIDEO: MP man’s unique protest against corruption — Wears ’garland’ of complaints, rolls on floor to reach govt office

Madhya Pradesh news: In a viral video, a man could be seen crawling and rolling on the floor with the “garland” of papers around his neck, finally making it to the office of the Neemuch District Collector.

Updated5 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
A rare protest was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh when a man, wearing a garland of papers and documents, rolled all the way to the district collector’s office in the Neemuch district. The papers with which the "garland" was made were, in fact, complaints against corruption, which were reportedly ignored for years. The man was protesting and demanding action against a village sarpanch.

According to news agency PTI, the man was identified as Mukesh Prajapat. In video widely circulation social, he could be seen crawling and rolling on the floor with the "garland" of papers around his neck, finally making it to the office of Neemuch District Collector Himanshu Chandra.

The state Congress also shared the clip on its official X handle.

The man reportedly claimed that these documents represent complaints of corruption against the sarpanch of his native village, Kankariya. He resorted to this rare show of protest after authorities failed to address his grievances.

Prajapat later said he has been highlighting his grievances for the past 6 to 7 years but no action has been taken by authorities.

Following the unique protest Neemuch district collector Himanshu Chandra directed officials to probe the man's complaint a fresh.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mamta Khede was quoted by PTI as saying that Prajapat had come with a complaint against a sarpanch, and the Panchayat and Rural Development had already conducted a probe into the allegations levelled by him. Following the protest, "A fresh probe will be conducted on the district collector's direction," Khede said.

Every Tuesday, a public hearing is conducted in the premises of collector's office in all MP districts where senior officials look into grievances and complaints raised by citizens.

In July, an elderly farmer rolled on the floor of the collector's office in Mandsaur district alleging the administration did not address his grievance of land-grabbing.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
