Video: Mumbai man slams Ola cab driver to ground for bumping into his Audi; FIR filed

An altercation in Mumbai escalated after an Audi rear-ended an Ola cab. Chakravarti allegedly assaulted the cab driver, Ansari, causing head injuries. The incident, now viral on social media, has led to a police investigation and court notices for Chakravarti and Ghosh.

Published30 Aug 2024, 08:34 PM IST
The incident occurred around 11:20 PM on August 18, when Ola cab driver Kayamuddin Ansari was en route to Ulwe in Navi Mumbai (Screen grab from video)

In a troubling incident reported from Mumbai, a couple has been booked for allegedly assaulting an aggregator cab service driver after a minor traffic collision. The altercation, which has since gone viral on social media, highlights a dramatic escalation of a routine traffic dispute.

The incident occurred around 11:20 PM on August 18, when Ola cab driver Kayamuddin Ansari was en route to Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. According to reports, Ansari's cab was rear-ended by an Audi vehicle driven by Rishabh Chakravarti, 35, with his wife Antara Ghosh, 27, as a passenger. Following the collision, Ansari exited his vehicle to inspect the damage, only to be confronted by Chakravarti and Ghosh.

The situation quickly deteriorated when Ghosh allegedly removed the Ola cab's device from Ansari’s car. Afterward, a confrontation ensued, and Ansari pursued the Audi. This led to a further collision between the two vehicles at the entrance of a building in Ghatkopar, opposite a mall.

Witnesses and CCTV footage captured the ensuing violence. Chakravarti is accused of slapping Ansari and then lifting him before slamming him onto the ground. Ansari sustained head injuries and was initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar before being transferred to JJ Hospital. His statement has been recorded as part of the investigation.

Following Ansari’s complaint, a case has been filed against Chakravarti and Ghosh. Both individuals have been issued notices to appear in court. The police are currently investigating the claims and counterclaims from both parties involved in this violent dispute.

