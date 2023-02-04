Our nature encompasses very different kinds of flora and fauna and every being has its own features. A video is doing rounds on social media which displays the beautiful diversity the nature. In the video, a lyrebird can be seen mimicking the sounds of nature.

"A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail," a Twitter page @fasc1nate said while sharing the video of the lyrebird. The video was originally uploaded by World Birds.

The website AZ Animals describe lyrebird as the “Nature's best mimic" and said “the largest of all the perching birds or songbirds, this bird impresses not just with its uniquely beautiful tail feathers but with its elaborate songs and incredible skill at mimicry. This Australian bird uses its voice to imitate everything from a jackhammer to a chainsaw to a crying baby. It can even carry two tunes at the same time."

“Nearly any sound can be imitated by lyrebirds. You will typically hear them duplicating loud, distinct sounds made by other birds, mammals, and even people. They have been reported to imitate sounds like as train whistles, horns, sirens, and chainsaws," another website NSW Department of Planning and Environment said.

