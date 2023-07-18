Video of couple romancing on bike goes viral, Delhi Traffic Police reacts2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:05 PM IST
In a video, a couple was seen romancing in a bike on a Outer Ring Road Flyover in Mangolpuri.
A video of couple romancing on a bike in Delhi has surfaced online. The video shows the couple performing dangerous stunts while engaging in PDA or Public Display of Affection atop a speeding bike. This viral couple is caught on camera romancing on a speeding bike. The duo also managed to grab the attention of the police as they stirred a heated debate about public decency and road safety.