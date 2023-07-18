A video of couple romancing on a bike in Delhi has surfaced online. The video shows the couple performing dangerous stunts while engaging in PDA or Public Display of Affection atop a speeding bike. This viral couple is caught on camera romancing on a speeding bike. The duo also managed to grab the attention of the police as they stirred a heated debate about public decency and road safety.

The incident appears to have taken place on the Outer Ring Road Flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri on July 16. The video was shared with the caption “Idiot's of Delhi time" at 7:15 pm on Sunday on the Twitter handle ‘Buntea’. The video went viral in Social Media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene behavior.

The Delhi Traffic Police responded to the video and requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App.

Netizens immediately started reacting as soon as the video went viral. One user commented, “ Whatever is shown in movies is practiced live," while another user exclaimed “Very Dangerous".

Another user commented “Arrest them". Pointing out another troublesome rule, a user wrote, "the only traffic violation done here is that the girl was not wearing the helmet. Provision of seating on Bike Tank was still not clear in MV Act".

Fortunately the Police soon noticed the matter and thanked the netizens for bringing light to the matter.

This is not the first time a couple has been captured indulging in PDA in a publics space. Delhi metro has become a meme material as videos of several couple romancing in the public transport had surfaced. In a similar video last month, a couple was seen embracing each other while driving a moving bike on NH-9 near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area in which, both of them were not wearing helmets.